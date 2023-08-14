Man dies after suffering serious injuries at new Everton stadium construction site

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after being injured at the construction site where Everton FC are building their new stadium.

The 26 year-old victim, a worker on the development, was involved in an “incident” at the Bramley Moore Dock site in Liverpool at around lunchtime.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a man has died after an incident at Bramley Moore Dock this afternoon. At around 1pm it was reported that a man, aged 26, had been injured.

“He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been told and an investigation is under way.”

A spokesperson for the club said they were ‘heartbroken’ by the unnamed individual’s death.

Everton FC said: “Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.

“Stadium contractor Laing O’Rourke has immediately launched an investigation and will work with the police and the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full details of the incident.”

Work has been suspended until further notice (PA Wire)

Work began on the new stadium two years ago, as part of a £500 million waterside scheme in the city.

A spokesperson for contractors Laing O’Rourke said: “We can confirm that earlier today a member of our team, who was carrying out work for one of our sub-contractors, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he sadly died.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team.

“The police and the Health and Safety Executive are on site and we have suspended work until further notice. We will cooperate fully with any investigation that follows.”