Shocking images show the result of a suspected gas explosion that ripped through a house on a residential street in Evesham.

Four people were injured, one seriously, after the explosion flattened the property in Hemmingway, Worcestershire.

One man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, while two other adults were taken to the Hereford County Hospital to be treated.

A fourth person was being treated at the scene and 10 neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the residential estate in the Fairfield area around 5pm on Tuesday.

Three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team, aircrew from the Midlands Air Ambulance at Strensham and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were on the ground to help.

The Merit trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, a basics emergency doctor and an emergency planning officer were also sent to the incident.

Sandra Cox, who lives nearby, told the BBC she heard an “almighty bang” and felt her whole house shake.

Photos from the explosion scene show a property standing with no roof and the house frameworks exposed.

The property is destroyed with rubble and debris covering the downstairs part of the house as the roof caved in.

The housing estate road remains cordoned off by police as a precaution.

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a property that had suffered very significant damage.

“Three people from the property were treated at the scene. One man had suffered serious injuries.

“He was assessed by the air ambulance doctor and critical care paramedic before being taken on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham. The medics travelled with the crew.

“A man and a woman had suffered less serious injuries and after treatment at the scene were taken to Hereford County Hospital.

“A further man from a neighbouring property was also taken to Hereford County Hospital as a precaution after being injured when the explosion caused damage to that property as well.”

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion in Evesham, Worcestershire, this evening (Tuesday 27 December).

“Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway shortly after 5pm.

“One man has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital.

“A fourth person is being treated by paramedics at this time.

“Ten neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“A road closure and police cordon remain in place whilst we respond to the incident.

“We’re asking you to stay away from the area at this time, thank you for your understanding.”