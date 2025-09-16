Eviction of ‘African tribe’ camping in Scottish woods under way

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The eviction of a self-styled “African tribe” from privately-owned land in the Scottish Borders is under way.

A sheriff on Friday issued a warrant for the removal of the so-called Kingdom of Kubala, which has been camping in woodland near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders for the past few weeks.

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said that Sheriff Officers arrived at the camp at 8am on Tuesday to remove the group from the site.

Police also assisted, and there were no arrests.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

Issuing the order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Friday morning, Sheriff Peter Paterson said it would come into effect immediately.

The civil action was brought after the group ignored a previous eviction notice, which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on Monday September 8.

Speaking at the campsite on Friday, Mr Offeh said: “The creator of the heavens and the Earth is the one with us.

“We are not afraid of whatever the court – the so-called court – has granted.”

Asked if the group plans to move elsewhere, the self-proclaimed king said: “If the creator of the heavens and the Earth wants us to move from this land, he shall find us a place to go.”