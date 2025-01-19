Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman says she was left stranded in Brazil when airline staff refused to let her board her flight home to the UK after refusing to accept her eVisa.

Maria Juliana Marquez Monsalve, 29, claims staff at Belem International Airport told her she needed in-date physical proof of her immigration status to travel rather than an electronic visa.

Millions of people have seen their physical immigration documents expire on 31 December 2024 as the Home Office transfers to a digital system. Foreign nationals are now dependent on eVisas, which are linked to their passports, to prove their right to live and work in the UK. However, some travellers have been facing difficulty with foreign airport staff who are unaware of the changes.

The Home Office has introduced a grace period of three months to allow travellers to fly on their expired British Residence Permits (BRP), but Ms Marquez Monsalve says she was not allowed to board her flight on 28 December.

She told The Independent the experience was “horrible”, adding: “I couldn’t breathe, I nearly collapsed.” She says she was forced to spend over £750 on alternative flights back to the UK with a different airline, and claims she has so far been denied compensation from the original airline Tap Air.

open image in gallery Maria Juliana was left stranded in Brazil after Tap Air airline staff refused to let her board her flight. Pictured here with her husband Andrew ( Maria Juliana Marquez Monslave )

She said airline staff told her that she couldn’t travel on her BRP card because it was about to expire and instructed her to go to a UK embassy in a different city to get an up-to-date visa, despite Ms Marquez Monsalve explaining that she already had an eVisa.

Ms Marquez Monsalve, who is Colombian but lives in the UK and is married to a Briton, said: “I was in Brazil for a friend’s wedding. I had gone through security and immigration, had got a stamp in my passport, and had already checked-in online. I was waiting with two of my friends, who were on the same flight, outside the gate when I heard my name.

“The girl at the desk by the gate asked for my passport and my boarding pass and so I showed it to her. She checked my boarding pass and then the size of my luggage but said both were fine.

“Then she came back to ask again for my passport and my BRP card. It was very weird. My British friend came with me to ask her what the problem was and she said something was coming up in the system, that my information was not right. I was worried but she said I would be able to fly as normal.

open image in gallery Andrew and Maria Juliana have had to pay over £700 for new flights for Juli to get back to the UK ( Maria Juliana Marquez Monsalve )

“Finally it came to boarding and my friends went on first because they had premium class, but they were waiting by the door for me,” she continued. “I was in the queue and the lady checked my passport again, and by this point there were about five people checking the computer. The girl said you can’t take this flight and I was so shocked.

“They are closing the gate and I’m asking why, can you tell me why. I was really anxious, I couldn’t breathe, I nearly collapsed. I got on the phone to my husband because I was so stressed. My friends were trying to come back and help me but they weren’t allowed.

“Finally they said it was because my British Residence Permit would expire on the 31 December, and it was the 28 December. I said ‘but I have an eVisa’ and I was starting to cry. I got up the UK website, I logged in and showed them my eVisa. I was saying ‘look this BRP expires but is replaced by the eVisa’.

“I told them that even if I didn’t have an eVisa I can still travel on the expired BRP until March, but they didn’t care about that. They said ‘no you need a visa, you need to go the UK embassy and ask for a visa’.”

Ms Marquez Monsalve says she was told to leave the gate and border officials had to cancel the stamp in her passport. She was able to stay with her friend’s mother until she could book another flight.

She decided to buy new flights with a different airline on the 30 December and faced no problems with her eVisa or passport on this journey. She said she had got her eVisa far in advance of the 31 December deadline and had already travelled to Egypt with it earlier in the year.

Her husband Andrew said they had paid £763 for new flights to get his wife home, adding: “She had no issues at all with the different route. UKVI and the passport control confirmed she should have been allowed to fly”.

Speaking about his wife’s experience, he said: “The way she was treated was a disgrace, she felt like a criminal”.

The Independent has contacted TapAir for comment.

A Home Office spokesperson said:“We are listening to concerns people might have and are working closely with carriers and international stakeholders to ensure the rollout of eVisas is smooth. eVisas bring significant benefits, and many thousands of passengers have travelled successfully since most physical documents expired on 31 December 2024.”