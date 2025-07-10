Ewan McGregor’s bid to fix roof on £2 million Scottish mansion refused

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ewan McGregor’s bid to fix the roof on his £2 million Scottish mansion has been refused by the council.

The Hollywood actor, 54, applied to replace the roof of his retreat in Scotland, after architects said it was “beyond repair”.

In the application submitted to Perth and Kinross Council, the Trainspotting star’s representatives asked to replace the lead roof with a single-ply membrane Sarnafil one.

Architects said this was because “patch repairs are no longer viable” on the current material and the valuable lead was at risk of theft.

“The existing lead roof is beyond repair, suffering from fatigue cracking, splits, and failed flashings,” the application submitted by David Bell Architects reads.

“Patch repairs are no longer viable and have led to water ingress, threatening the historic fabric below.

“Lead theft may also be a recurring issue, particularly on remote or vulnerable buildings such as this, making replacement with like-for-like materials unsustainable from a security perspective.”

open image in gallery In the application submitted to Perth and Kinross Council, the Trainspotting star asked to replace the lead roof with a single-ply membrane Sarnafil one. ( AP )

But the council has denied the application, saying it would not “preserve the fine detail character and special architectural interest” of the building.

The judgement read: “Approval would be contrary to the Perth and Kinross Local Development Plan 2 Policy 27A, which favours retention and sympathetic restoration, as the proposed replacement roof structure, single ply membrane and PVC battens, and lantern rooflight features would adversely affect the listed building's character and special architectural interest, by virtue of reprofiling the roof, the use of non-traditional methods and materials.”

Mr McGregor bought the grade C-listed building near where he was born in 2023, according to reports.

open image in gallery The ten-bedroom villa was built in 1789 with 15,000 square foot of living space over three floors, according to the estate agent that sold it. ( Perth & Kinross Council )

The ten-bedroom villa was built in 1789 with 15,000 square foot of living space over three floors, according to the estate agent that sold it.

It also features a billiard room and a wine cellar amid its 18 acres of land and gardens.

Mr McGregor had previously been granted permission to build a replacement garage and a new master bedroom and bathroom.

He had also been given the green light to repair “yellowing” and “water damage” to the home.

He opened up about his move back to Scotland in an interview last year with Architectural Digest. He said: “I definitely started to feel this pull home. I never saw it coming, it's weird.

“I think whoever made the world started with Scotland and got it right.”

The Star Wars actor is currently on the London stage for the first time in 17 years, starring in My Master Builder.