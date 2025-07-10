Ewan McGregor’s bid to fix roof on £2 million Scottish mansion refused
Architects said current roof at Hollywood star’s Scottish home was ‘beyond repair’
Ewan McGregor’s bid to fix the roof on his £2 million Scottish mansion has been refused by the council.
The Hollywood actor, 54, applied to replace the roof of his retreat in Scotland, after architects said it was “beyond repair”.
In the application submitted to Perth and Kinross Council, the Trainspotting star’s representatives asked to replace the lead roof with a single-ply membrane Sarnafil one.
Architects said this was because “patch repairs are no longer viable” on the current material and the valuable lead was at risk of theft.
“The existing lead roof is beyond repair, suffering from fatigue cracking, splits, and failed flashings,” the application submitted by David Bell Architects reads.
“Patch repairs are no longer viable and have led to water ingress, threatening the historic fabric below.
“Lead theft may also be a recurring issue, particularly on remote or vulnerable buildings such as this, making replacement with like-for-like materials unsustainable from a security perspective.”
But the council has denied the application, saying it would not “preserve the fine detail character and special architectural interest” of the building.
The judgement read: “Approval would be contrary to the Perth and Kinross Local Development Plan 2 Policy 27A, which favours retention and sympathetic restoration, as the proposed replacement roof structure, single ply membrane and PVC battens, and lantern rooflight features would adversely affect the listed building's character and special architectural interest, by virtue of reprofiling the roof, the use of non-traditional methods and materials.”
Mr McGregor bought the grade C-listed building near where he was born in 2023, according to reports.
The ten-bedroom villa was built in 1789 with 15,000 square foot of living space over three floors, according to the estate agent that sold it.
It also features a billiard room and a wine cellar amid its 18 acres of land and gardens.
Mr McGregor had previously been granted permission to build a replacement garage and a new master bedroom and bathroom.
He had also been given the green light to repair “yellowing” and “water damage” to the home.
He opened up about his move back to Scotland in an interview last year with Architectural Digest. He said: “I definitely started to feel this pull home. I never saw it coming, it's weird.
“I think whoever made the world started with Scotland and got it right.”
The Star Wars actor is currently on the London stage for the first time in 17 years, starring in My Master Builder.
