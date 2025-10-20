Ewan McGregor to receive Bafta Scotland outstanding contribution award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Ewan McGregor is to be recognised with an outstanding contribution award from Bafta Scotland next month in celebration of his “exceptional body of work”.

The Star Wars and Trainspotting star will be presented with the honour at the Bafta Scotland awards ceremony on Sunday November 16.

McGregor made his breakthrough in the 1990s in films such as Brassed Off, Shallow Grave and Trainspotting, which was released in 1996.

He has gone on to star as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, returning to the role for the Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022, as well as appearing in films such as Moulin Rouge! in 2001 and T2: Trainspotting in 2017.

The Perth and Kinross-born actor is being presented with the award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and television.

He said: “It’s so lovely to be thought of for this year’s Bafta Scotland special award and I am excited to go to the event, and looking forward to meeting with my peers there.

“Who knows, a new collaboration could be born out of such a thing! Thank you, Bafta Scotland.”

McGregor made his directorial debut in 2016 with American Pastoral, which is based on the novel of the same name, and starred in the film along with Dakota Fanning and Jennifer Connelly.

In television he won an Emmy Award for his performance as Roy Halston in the Netflix limited series Halston, on which he also served as executive producer.

More recently he starred in Paramount+ TV series A Gentleman In Moscow in 2024, on which he was also an executive producer.

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are delighted to present Ewan McGregor with the Bafta Scotland outstanding contribution to film and television award, our highest honour.

“Ewan is a talented and much-loved Scottish actor who has captivated audiences here at home and globally over many decades.

“From his iconic performances to his advocacy and humanitarian work with Unicef UK, Ewan has had a remarkable impact on and off-screen.

“We at Bafta Scotland are thrilled to celebrate his exceptional body of work at the Bafta Scotland Awards next month.”

On the stage McGregor made his Broadway debut in 2014 as Henry in Tom Stoppard’s Tony Award-winning play The Real Thing, directed by Sam Gold, and this year he returned to the stage in London’s west end at the Wyndham Theatre in My Master Builder.

McGregor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

The Bafta Scotland awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow next month.