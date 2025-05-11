Hundreds of homes without power after fire in city centre
A fire at an electrical substation in central Exeter has left more than 400 properties without power.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze, located off Fore Street, shortly after 6am on Sunday.
Fire crews are working to contain the fire and safeguard surrounding buildings, which have been evacuated as a precaution.
The National Grid said 405 homes were without power on Sunday morning. Power had been restored to 491 homes.
The provider said the outage was caused by “third party damage” to its network, with power expected to be restored to all properties by 12pm.
In a post on X, the fire service said the blaze is “causing lots of smoke in the area”.
It added: “Please keep your windows and doors closed if you live in the area.
“You may also experience some disruption to your electricity supply.”
Six fire engines have been sent to the incident, along with a command support unit from Honiton.
The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.