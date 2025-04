‘Our lives were saved thanks to prostate cancer spit test’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking part in a trial assessing a new spit test for prostate cancer saved the lives of two brothers.

Dheeresh Turnbull said traditional methods to assess prostate cancer deemed that he had a low risk of disease.

But a new spit test, which uses a man’s genes to assess the likelihood of disease, helped the 71-year-old to discover that he actually had a life-threatening tumour in his prostate.

After finding out the news, Mr Turnbull’s brother Joel Turnbull also took part in the study.

He too discovered that he had an aggressive prostate tumour.

Mr Turnbull, a cognitive behavioural therapist from Brighton, joined the Barcode 1 study – which is assessing the new spit test – four years ago.

He said: “Once I agreed to go onto the trial, I underwent some tests. When my results came back, I was sent a letter to say I was in the top genetic risk category, and I was referred to The Royal Marsden.

“Further tests revealed that I had prostate cancer, and I was told that a relatively low PSA score can still be harbouring a life-threatening tumour if the person falls in a certain genetic group.

“I have no family history of prostate cancer, so I was completely shocked. I would never have been diagnosed at this stage if I hadn’t joined the trial.”

He went on: “Because the saliva test revealed that I had a high genetic risk of developing the disease, my younger brother, who would have been too young to join the study directly, signed up and discovered that he also had an aggressive tumour in the prostate.

“It’s incredible to think that because of this study two lives have now been saved in my family.”

Experts have said that the new test could “turn the tide on prostate cancer” after they found the test was able to identify men at highest genetic risk of disease.

And among these men, the test falsely identified fewer people with prostate cancer than the traditional PSA blood test, picked up people with cancer who would have been missed by the PSA test alone, and detected a higher proportion of the aggressive cancers than the PSA test.

And the test also accurately identified men with prostate cancer that were missed by an MRI scan.