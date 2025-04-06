Public backs bold policies to improve health, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The majority of the public support bold policies to improve health in the UK, such as banning smoking in outdoor spaces, taxing manufacturers of foods high in sugar or salt and banning adverts for alcohol at sporting events, according to a new poll.

Experts said current policies targeting junk food marketing for children are “inadequate”, while there has been “alarmingly” little movement on comprehensive alcohol policies.

They called for “bold action” from the Government, or warned it “risks undermining its objectives for improving health, economic growth, and inequality reduction”.

The Health Foundation survey, conducted by Ipsos, included responses from 2,198 adults.

The policy with the most support was the extension of the smoking ban, which the Government is considering.

Some 73% said they would back the ban in spaces like playgrounds, outside schools and outside hospitals.

And while the Tobacco and Vapes Bill did not include a ban on smoking in the likes of beer gardens, some 49% of the public said they would back this policy compared to a third who said they would oppose it.

Elsewhere, 62% of the public support a proposed tax on producers of food high in sugar and salt, with revenue used to fund fresh fruit and vegetables for low-income families.

The Government has already announced a ban on junk food adverts before 9pm in a bid to tackle childhood obesity, which will come into force in October.

On alcohol, almost half of people in England (46%) would back the introduction of a minimum unit price for alcohol compared to almost a third (30%) who would oppose the measure.

Minimum unit pricing was implemented in Scotland in 2018 and in Wales in 2020, where the minimum price for a unit of alcohol is now 65p and 50p respectively.

However, there is no policy in place in England and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, 48% of people would back a ban on alcohol adverts at sporting events compared to 23% who would oppose it.

It comes after think tank the Nuffield Trust warned the 2012 national alcohol strategy “no longer reflects the reality of problematic drinking in England”.

Its analysts found there was a record 8,274 deaths attributed to conditions including alcoholic liver disease and accidental poisoning in 2023, representing a rise between 2006 and 2023.

A further 14,370 deaths in 2023 were from conditions caused partially by alcohol, while around one in 20 adults are deemed to be heavy drinkers – men who drink more than 50 units a week and women who drink more than 35 units.

Adam Briggs, senior policy fellow at the Health Foundation, said: “The public supports bolder policy approaches to tackle alcohol, tobacco and unhealthy food and without this, the Government risks undermining its objectives for improving health, economic growth, and inequality reduction.

“Alcohol-related deaths in England have surged for five consecutive years, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 40%.

“Alarmingly, there has been little movement on comprehensive alcohol policies under both Conservative and Labour governments.

“Current policies targeting junk food marketing and high-caffeine drinks for children are also inadequate.

“Prevention is foundational to fostering a healthy and thriving UK, so now is the time for bold action.”

Mr Briggs also said some of the results show more support for action among people living in less deprived area of the UK.

“While support still outweighs opposition in more deprived areas, it shows that alongside implementing bolder policies, the Government must engage with a wide range of communities to address both real and perceived harms,” he added.