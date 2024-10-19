One person killed and homes evacuated after explosion and fire at house in Bedford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



One person has been killed and another seriously injured after an explosion and fire at a house in Bedford.

Homes in the town’s Cleat Hill area were evacuated after the emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 7.30am, with Bedfordshire Police still advising people to avoid the area as of Saturday evening.

An investigation into the cause of the fatal blast is still ongoing, police said in an update at 6pm, and advised residents in the area who were still in their homes to keep their windows open.

In a statement, the force said: “One person is confirmed to have died in an explosion and subsequent fire that occurred in Bedford this morning.

“Emergency services were called just after 7.30am to reports of a house on fire in Cleat Hill. A second person was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Bedford Borough Council has set up an emergency assistance centre for people who have been evacuated. Officers are available at the emergency assistance centre to give advice and to arrange support for those who need it.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the cause of the explosion and residents still in their homes should keep their windows open.”

The Bedford Independent quoted detective chief superintendent Zara Brown as saying: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family and friends of the person who sadly died and the person who is being treated in hospital.

“We understand that this incident is very concerning for those who live in the vicinity and are still advising people to avoid the Cleat Hill area whilst work at the scene continues.”

Roads were previously closed off and residents were told to stay away or remain indoors in Cleat Hill when a gas leak was reported in July, prompting a three-day operation to resolve it. It was described by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service as a “huge multi-agency effort”.