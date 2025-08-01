Jellyfish believed to be extinct found in rockpools by tourist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A distinctive jellyfish that was feared extinct has been rediscovered in a rockpool in the Outer Hebrides, nearly five decades after it was last spotted.

The depastrum cyathiforme, which resembles a thistle flower, was discovered by a tourist who was on holiday in South Uist in Scotland and spotted the unusual-looking creature.

It was believed to be globally extinct and was last recorded in northern France in 1976.

The jellyfish, which attach themselves to rocks, vanished from the UK in the mid-20th century, having last been seen in Devon in 1954.

open image in gallery The jellyfish was last recorded in France in 1976 ( Guy Freeman )

It was previously recorded by British naturalists, including the marine biologist Philip Henry Gosse, in south-western waters and has previously only been known by historic drawings.

The discovery has prompted hope that the creature has repopulated the UK, and that more examples could be found on the Scottish island.

Neil Roberts, who found the jellyfish, said he was “well chuffed” that his photos from June 2023 had recently been confirmed by experts to be depastrum cyathiforme.

“When Neil first shared the photos it was like seeing a ghost,” said Guy Freeman, the editor of British Wildlife magazine.

“This thing that had only ever existed in old drawings was suddenly there, in the flesh. It is really encouraging that the jellyfish was still there this summer, two years after Neil’s find, but now we need to widen the search and work out whether it survives anywhere else.”

Allen Collins, a global expert on stalked jellyfish based at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, said: “This is really a remarkable find, and I was so happy to learn about it. We can now be certain that this rarely encountered species persists. I am hoping that more individuals will soon be found.”

The jellyfish was first recorded in the UK in 1846 on the Isle of Arran, and was subsequently recorded on six Scottish islands as well as the Isle of Man.