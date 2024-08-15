Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Extinction Rebellion are planning to occupy Windsor Castle for three days of mass protest across the royal grounds, it can be revealed.

Climate activists are expected to march en masse down The Long Walk, the two-mile-long avenue leading up to the castle, on Friday August 30, in an occupation dubbed ‘Upgrade Democracy.’

The plan, which police say they are aware of but the council insists does not have permission, will see activists create a diversion ousing the red robed troupe of performers who are often seen at their demos, which would then allow members of the group to break into the castle grounds.

A Zoom meeting recording was posted online in which they detailed their plans. In it, the group discuss how a camp will be set up just below the castle walls with permission granted by the police and council.

Thames Valley Police told The Independent it was aware of the planned occupation but added that it would not “tolerate criminal behaviour”. However, a council spokesperson insisted the group does not have permission.

The group hope the publicity from storming the castle will help boost their profile and enhance their demands for a Citizens Assembly to be established to tackle the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators outside the Shell Building in London ( PA Wire )

Extinction Rebellion also said they would not be targeting an individual but “the system” as they demand immediate action and a ban on fossil fuels. In a statement on their website, they said that King Charles “clearly understands” the plight of the planet and “the urgent need for society to change course.”

However, the MailOnline has claimed that an investigator who posed as an activist has uncovered plans to trespass inside the castle. They claimed to have listened in on a meeting where members of the climate action group revealed that the parade down The Long Walk is a distraction for a break-in.

The report by the investigator says: “This will be a choreographed distraction to allow other activists to attempt to mass trespass into restricted areas of Windsor Castle grounds. Should this be prevented or dispersed online chatter suggested targeting local businesses that serve high net worth individuals as secondary targets. Several high end hotels were mentioned as part of this list. So those in the local area should be vigilant.”

In the recording posted on YouTube, they explained plans on the Saturday to deliver an “amazing pink post box” filled with letters from activists that will be delivered to the castle gates “with a colourful ceremony and poignant speeches.”

( Isabelle Infantes/PA Wire )

On Sunday, there will be an occupation in an area in front of Windsor Castle for the “another world is possible” action. They said the aim “is to create a positive, vibrant, multi faceted showcase - all accessible to the public.”

The group is demanding: “Better at all levels; from the head of state to local councils but our central demand is for a Citizens’ Assembly on Climate and Ecological Justice, which is needed more urgently now than ever before.”

Thames Valley Police said in a statement that it is aware of a planned demonstration in Windsor from 30 August until 1 September.

“We have been in contact with the organisers and are working closely with partners to put a comprehensive plan in place to facilitate peaceful protest and ensure the safety of all those in attendance and other members of the public.

“We will not tolerate criminal behaviour and those choosing to commit offences can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

A council spokesperson said: “While we recognise Extinction Rebellion’s central message on addressing the climate emergency, and respect the right for peaceful protest, we have a responsibility to ensure that any proposed event is planned appropriately and consider any impact on our residents and businesses.

“We have engaged with the organisers and made it clear that their advertised plan for a festival and overnight camping in Home Park does not have permission. They have accepted this, and we expect them to amend their plans. We will continue to monitor the situation with our partners and take action to protect our assets where needed.”

The Crown Estate have been contacted for comment.