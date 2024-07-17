Support truly

Massive plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from a fire at a factory in Birmingham.

More than 100 firefighters are at Hastingwood Industrial Park in Edington on Wednesday afternoon in what was described as a “significant incident”.

Authorities warned people to avoid the area if possible and to close their doors and windows if they live nearby.

The fire broke out in a factory near a shopping centre, with more resources “likely to be mobilised”.

“Shortly after 3.20pm on Thursday (17 July), we responded to Hastingwood Industrial Park, Wood Lane, Erdington,” a spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said.

“We currently have 12 fire engines, 3 4×4 brigade response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform at the scene. A fire engine from Tamworth Fire Station (Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service) is also in attendance. More resources are likely to be mobilised.

“This is a fire in a factory, which is not currently affecting The Fort shopping centre, which is nearby. Please avoid the area if possible, and close your doors and windows if you’re in an area affected by smoke.

“This is a significant incident. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly.”

The spokesperson added that further updates are to follow.