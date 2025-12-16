‘Fairytales come true’ – Welsh couple defy odds with second £1m lottery win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Welsh couple have defied the odds with a second £1 million National Lottery win.

Richard Davies, 49, and Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43, who celebrated their first win seven years ago, said it proves “fairy tales do come true”.

The pair, from Brecon, secured their second big win in the Lotto draw in November but have no plans to quit their jobs in the run-up to Christmas.

Mr Davies said he will continue to work seven days a week as a courier while Mrs Stevenson-Davies, a mental health worker, will offer support to her clients throughout the festive period.

Mrs Stevenson-Davies said: “We always believed winning was possible, and once we scooped £1 million and met hundreds of other lucky winners, we realised fairy tales do come true and there are winners everywhere.

“We knew the odds of it happening again were outrageous but we’re proof that if you believe, anything is possible.”

According to experts at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, the odds of the couple winning both the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker in 2018 and then five numbers and the bonus ball on Lotto are over 24 trillion to one.

Following the first win, Mrs Stevenson-Davies gave up work as a mental health nurse and went back to university, getting a second degree in counselling and therapeutic practice.

She now has her own practice, and says she has no plans to “abandon” her clients after her second “bit of luck”.

Mr Davies, who previously worked as a hairdresser, said he started his job as a courier two years ago and “loves it”.

The pair also volunteer with organisations that have received National Lottery funding, including Haircuts4Homeless in Cardiff.

Mr Davies added: “Everyone keeps asking what we’ll do in the future and we genuinely have no idea at present.

“We may have believed, doesn’t mean we had a plan.

“The first time around we gifted people cars, we donated a minibus to the local rugby team, and did our best to help friends and family.

“It was all new and it was amazing to be able to make a difference.

“This time, who knows, we’ll take our time and enjoy the moment.”