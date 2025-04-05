Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Fake reviews banned under new law aimed at protecting online shoppers

Retailers are responsible for removing fake reviews and ensuring legitimacy of new ones

Helen Corbett
Sunday 06 April 2025 00:18 BST
Retailers will legally have to be more transparent with their pricing under the new law
A ban on fake reviews and hidden fees for online shoppers has today come into force.

Consumers will now see more transparent pricing, as businesses are required to incorporate administration and booking fees into the upfront cost of goods and services.

However, the law stops short of including optional extras, such as airline seat selection or baggage upgrades, in the initial price display.

A key element of the new law focuses on the pervasive issue of fake reviews.

Online platforms are now legally obligated to implement measures to prevent the posting of fabricated reviews and to remove existing ones.

Fake reviews have been banned under new consumer laws
Fake reviews have been banned under new consumer laws (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This move aims to provide consumers with more genuine insights into products and services, fostering greater trust in online marketplaces.

The Department for Business and Trade estimates that consumers collectively spend £2.2 billion annually on hidden fees, highlighting the significant impact of these previously undisclosed charges.

While the new legislation doesn't cover all additional costs, it represents a step towards greater transparency and fairness in online transactions.

Justin Madders, minister for competition and markets, said: “From today consumers can confidently make purchases knowing they are protected against fake reviews and dripped pricing.

“These changes will give consumers more power and control over their hard-earned cash, as well as help to establish a level playing field by deterring bad actors that undercut compliant businesses.”

The measures come under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill approved by Parliament last year.

