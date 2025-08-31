Three arrests made after Falkirk asylum hotel protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been arrested following protests outside a hotel thought to be housing asylum seekers in Falkirk in recent weeks, police have said.

Hundreds of protesters descended on the office of Labour MP Euan Stainbank on Saturday before moving to the nearby Cladhan Hotel, where the crowd was met with a counter protest.

In tense exchanges between the two sides – who were separated by barriers and lines of police – personal insults and threats were hurled.

While no arrests were made at the demonstration outside the MP’s office, two were made at the time during the protest, one in relation to an outstanding warrant and the other due to an alleged breach of the peace – who was later released without charge.

Officers also later arrested and charged a 45-year-old man in relation to an offensive banner displayed at a similar protest on August 16 at the same location.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “A proportionate policing plan was in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruption in relation to protest activity in the Kemper Avenue area of Falkirk, which began around 10.40am on Saturday August 30.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant. Another man was arrested in connection with breach of the peace and released without charge.

“There were no arrests in relation to protest activity in the Newmarket Street area.

“Following inquiries by officers, a 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an offensive banner displayed during protest activity in the Kemper Avenue area on Saturday August 16.”