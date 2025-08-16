Anti-racism demonstrators stage counter-protest outside asylum seekers hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anti-racism campaigners have chanted at demonstrators protesting against “uncontrolled illegal immigration” outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers in Falkirk.

Stand Up to Racism Scotland, Falkirk Trades Union Council and residents said they organised the demonstration on Saturday to show that refugees are welcome in the town.

It comes after the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures announced plans to hold a protest outside the hotel known as the Cladhan.

In a social media post the group said it is “standing against uncontrolled illegal immigration, with people being placed in our communities without transparency, accountability, or consultation”.

It added: “This is not about hate, racism, or division. This is about safety, justice, and standing up for the people of Falkirk who deserve better.”

Dozens of demonstrators from each group stood on opposite sides of the road outside the hotel, with police keeping them separate.

Protesters, some waving Union flags, chanted “send them home” and anti-racism demonstrators responded with chants of “refugees are welcome here” and “this is what community looks like”.

Stand Up to Racism Scotland organisers said: “We are organising a peaceful counter-protest to stand in solidarity with refugees and to say that they are welcome.”

They described it as a “safely stewarded community event with music, speeches from the local community, the trade union movement, local campaigns, faith groups and others”.

Demonstrators held placards with messages such as “stop the far right”, “refugees welcome” and “migrants make our NHS”.

On the opposite side of the road protesters held signs with messages such as “go home”, “enough is enough” and “we want our country back”.

In a previous statement Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures said it was not “anti-refugee” or “anti-migrant” but is “against a broken asylum system that is impacting communities across the UK, including Falkirk”.

The group said: “We are not affiliated with any far-right groups, nor do we promote racism, hate, or division.”

The Home Office did not wish to comment.

Police said that Kemper Avenue in Falkirk is closed due to protest activity which began at around 11am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance and engaging with those involved.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”