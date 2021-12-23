Falkland Islands capital Stanley among 39 places vying for city status

39 places are competing to win city status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 23 December 2021 08:40
Comments
<p>An aerial view of Stanley, in the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), a British overseas territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean. </p>

An aerial view of Stanley, in the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), a British overseas territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Falkland Islands’ capital Stanley is one of 39 towns bidding to be granted city status as part of a competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

For the first time ever, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependences have been allowed to apply for the title.

Stanley, which is almost 8,000 miles away from the UK, is battling entries from George Town in the Cayman Islands and Gibraltar, Gibraltar for the sought-after city status.

Bournemouth, Reading, Doncaster and Blackburn are some of the 22 towns in England that have applied.

In Scotland, eight areas have applied, including Dumfries and St Andrews, and in Wales, Wrexham submitted a bid.

Recommended

Ballymena, Coleraine and Bangor in Northern Ireland are also entered into the competition.

The competition is part of the celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, with a special four-day bank holiday weekend set to start on Thursday 2 June.

The Queen will approve the eventual winner, on the advice of recommendations to ministers by an expert panel.

Steve Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, praised the extension of the competition to the overseas territories. He said: “[This] is a celebration of the rich and diverse communities which make up not only the United Kingdom, but also our friends further afield in the Falklands, Gibraltar and the Cayman Islands.

“City status is not only about local pride, it can deliver real levelling up benefits for business and the local area, which is clear from the high number of applications. A sincere best of luck to all those who have applied.”

As part of their bids, applicants must describe their distinct identity and community as well as evidence of links to royalty.

Despite its small population - just 2,524 people - there have been several royal visits to Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands. And next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.

The Hon Leona Roberts, who represents Stanley on the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands, said that 2022 was a fitting year to apply for city status.

Ms Roberts said: “We have always had very strong links with the Royal family, whose visits are always well-received.

“This is something we really wanted to be a part of. It would be a huge privilege to gain city status, although we know there is a lot of competition and we are managing expectations.”

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, said: “The Queen’s platinum jubilee is an exciting chance for local areas to become cities and level up opportunities for all. As well as fostering local pride and potential, this competition is a great way to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

“2022 is set to be a year of pride, celebration and coming together with the four-day weekend alongside other blockbuster events including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Unboxed, championing creativity in the UK.”

The final decision will be taken in spring 2022 and announced shortly afterwards.

List of places that applied for city status:

Alcester, Warwickshire

Ballymena, County Antrim

Bangor, County Down

Blackburn, Lancashire

Bolsover, Derbyshire

Boston, Lincolnshire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Coleraine, County Londonderry

Colchester, Essex

Crawley, West Sussex

Crewe, Cheshire

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Dorchester, Dorset

Douglas, Isle of Man

Dudley, West Midlands

Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

Dunfermline, Fife

Elgin, Moray

George Town, Cayman Islands

Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Goole, East Yorkshire

Greenock, Renfrewshire

Guildford, Surrey

Livingston, West Lothian

Marazion, Cornwall

Medway, Kent

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Newport and Carisbrooke, Hampshire

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Oban, Argyll and Bute

Reading, Berkshire

Peel, Isle of Man

St Andrews, Fife

Stanley, Falkland Islands

South Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Arran

Warrington, Cheshire

Warwick, Warwickshire

Wrexham, Clwyd

List of cities which applied for Lord Provost/Lord Mayor status:

Bath, Somerset

Derby, Derbyshire

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Inverness, Inverness

Lancaster, Lancashire

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Newport, Gwent

Perth, Perth and Kinross

Southampton, Hampshire

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Recommended

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Worcester, Worcestershire

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in