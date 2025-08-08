Family set up memorial after four-year-old boy killed by bus outside hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of the four-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bus outside a hospital in Kent have set up a memorial area close to the building.

Police were called to the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate just after 4pm on Thursday.

The boy has been named as Zaahir Jan on a GoFundMe page set up by his mother, which has already raised more than £3,000.

Zaahir was hit by a white single-decker Stagecoach bus near the entrance to the A&E department on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, he had been visiting his grandmother before he left the hospital on foot and the collision took place.

He was taken back inside the hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after.

On Friday, his mother and other family members arrived outside the hospital close to where Zaahir died.

They laid blankets, flowers and sweets in tribute, as well as writing letters to him.

His father, Navid Feizi, told the BBC his son was a “sweet and charming boy” and added: “Even when he was hurt, he was always smiling.”

On the GoFundMe page, his mother wrote: “Everyone is devastated but that word doesn’t feel like enough to explain how we are all feeling.

“Our sweet funny boy with a cheeky smile that could make anyone’s heart full. The smile that we can’t see again.

“Can’t hold him. Can’t cuddle him. Can’t hear him. Can’t have him sleeping in my bed tonight.

“But I can try to give him the best and most comfortable burial. My baby I wish you were in my bed tonight cuddling. I love you my boy.”

A spokesperson from Stagecoach said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in a tragic incident within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate yesterday.

“Emergency services attended the scene, and a child was taken into the hospital, where they sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and all those affected at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are co-operating fully with the ongoing police investigation and are ensuring that support is in place for our driver.”

Investigators from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.