Family of boy who died after mirror fell on him ‘hope tragedy never repeated’

The family of a five-year-old boy who died after a large mirror, which had not been securely installed, fell on to him in a department store said they “hope that this tragedy is never repeated”.

Freddie Farrow died after the “very large mirror” fell on him in the Fenwick store in Colchester on July 27 2021.

He was first taken to Colchester Hospital and then transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, where he died on August 2 2021, having sustained a traumatic brain injury.

At the end of the five-day inquest on Friday, jurors concluded Freddie’s death was an accident.

The jury forewoman told the court: “Freddie Farrow was in a department store when a very large mirror toppled over and fell on him, causing unsurvivable brain injuries.

“The mirror had been designed to be attached to a column and stand on the ground.

“The incident mirror had not been securely installed and was suspended from the ground.

“Its unsafe state had not been recognised prior to incident.”

In a statement released after the inquest, Freddie’s family said: “Freddie was a much-loved boy who is always in our hearts. The accident was a terrible tragedy and he can never be replaced.”

They thanked police officers and off-duty doctors who helped Freddie after the incident.

“At the conclusion of the inquest the family’s sincere hope is that this tragedy is never repeated,” the statement issued by the family’s lawyers said.

The inquest, held at Essex Coroner’s Court in Colchester, heard evidence from Essex Police, construction firm Sir Robert McAlpine, shopfitters Dula, Colchester Council and the Health and Safety Executive.

I am sure it has been a huge burden in different ways. I imagine it may have reopened wounds that perhaps you thought you had got over and I apologise that we have done that Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner

Freddie’s mother, Natasha Ingham, who attended the hearing with other family members, described her son as “cheeky and funny and clever”.

Reading a pen portrait earlier in the inquest, she said: “He was always smiling, which was like a ray of sunshine.”

The mirror, which was 2.6 metres high (8ft 6in) and weighed between 60kg and 80kg (132lb-176lb), toppled on to Freddie, and had been “unsecured”, the inquest previously heard.

Freddie appeared to use very little force when he touched the mirror and it fell on him, a detective told jurors.

Essex Police said CCTV footage showed the boy appearing to touch a large mirror while looking at his own reflection.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Michael Pannell read a report by his colleague, Detective Inspector Fred Tomkins, to the court on Monday.

He said there was a metal bracket on the wall and a metal bracket on the mirror, and a wooden part of the bracket was in pieces.

Mr Tomkins’ report read: “It was my view that this part of the bracket between the two metal brackets had effectively come apart, leaving it freestanding and leaning against the wall.”

The officer said the incident was captured on CCTV, in which Freddie was seen to enter the lingerie section of the store with his mother and her friend.

“Freddie appears to touch the mirror, looking at his own reflection,” Mr Pannell said.

Concluding the inquest, Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes told the family: “I am sure it (the inquest) has been a huge burden in different ways.

“I imagine it may have reopened wounds that perhaps you thought you had got over and I apologise that we have done that.

“It is never going to answer all the questions, but I hope it has allowed some further understanding into some of the issues.”

Freddie’s family were tearful in the court when Mr Brookes offered his condolences and asked the court to stand in silence for a few seconds to remember him.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver, of Essex Police, said the day Freddie died was “one of the most devastating days many officers in Colchester have had in policing”.

“Freddie’s death is a tragedy and it is one which we will never forget,” Mr Weaver said.

“In the days, weeks and months after Freddie’s death, the Colchester community showed its love and unity. That is a community which we’re proud to be part of.”

In a statement released by police, Ms Ingham added: “Losing a child is something no parent can ever get over.

“As a family, we think about Freddie every day, and we remember him as he was; as a loving, caring and fun little boy who had his entire life in front of him.

“His loss has left a hole that can never, and will never, be filled.

“We are trying to live our lives as we know Freddie would have wanted us to, with love, kindness and with joy. He will never leave us.”