Family in direct plea to missing woman after man arrested on suspicion of murder

The family of a missing woman have made a direct appeal for her to come home as a man was questioned on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last seen in Coventry in May and concerns were raised by her family after she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

A man aged 53, who was known to Reanne, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap, but West Midlands Police say they are still searching for her.

Her twin sister Kirsten Coulson said the family are “worried sick” and have vowed to find her “no matter what” in an emotional press conference more than a month after she was last seen.

In a press conference at West Midlands Police’s headquarters in Birmingham, Kirsten, brothers Luke and Tom Coulson and mother Lynne Sparkes, who held up a photo of her missing daughter, sobbed and comforted each other as they pleaded for information.

She urged her sister, who was last seen near Vauxhall Street at 9.46pm on May 21, to “stay strong” and asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

She said her sister was known to work as a sex worker in the area and lived a “chaotic” life.

She said: “We know that this is where Reanne is known to work from as a sex worker. If anyone in the area knows or works with Reanne or has seen her, we ask that they get in touch.

“Her lifestyle has not been easy for the past few years and we as a family are aware that she lives a chaotic life.

“Since she was last seen, Reanne has not made any contact with us whatsoever and her birthday is on the 17th of June. We share our birthday together.

“It’s just out of the ordinary for her not to come home.

“Please, if anybody knows of anything or what she was doing that day or who she was with, (it) will help. We are worried sick and need your help to find her.”

She said: “She’s loved by many, and she’s a proper woman. Please just help find her and bring her family some closure.

“Stay strong Reanne, we will find you, no matter what.”

Her brother Luke Coulson said: “I just want to send a personal message to you Reanne if you can hear me out there – please, please, come home or contact mum and dad, we’re all worried sick about you and waiting for you.

“Me, mum, Kirsten, dad, Tom, all the kids are worried sick.

“You ain’t in any trouble. We just want you home. Please, please, come home, Reanne please.”

The force said Reanne is known to have previously travelled around Coventry, Atherstone and Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.

Officers investigating her disappearance have released CCTV of her near St Mary and Benedict Church on Raglan Street in Coventry to encourage anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

A food bank was in operation at the time and Reanne was last seen leaving the church with food and a carrier bag.

She is believed to be wearing a black hoodie with large red writing on rear, black jeans with tears to the front, and white footwear as well as a small black handbag worn to the left side.

Speaking at the press conference after the family, Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from West Midlands Police, said people who may have been in the area at the time Reanne was last seen may be reluctant to come forward because sex workers operate from there.

He said: “I urge people to come forward and speak with the police. Her family have already explained that she’s led a chaotic lifestyle and we believe people may be reluctant to speak to us because of that lifestyle or criminality that they may be involved in.

“What we would urge them to do is think of their consciences and provide the police with information in relation to where Reanne is now and where she has been since we last confirmed a sighting of her in Vauxhall Street in Coventry on the 21st of May this year and come forward and speak with the police.”

He added: “Her family have been very clear that Reanne is involved in sex work and as part of our missing person inquiry we are keen to speak to people who have been in the Vauxhall Street area, particularly on the 21st of May, just before 10pm in the evening and into the 22nd of May, where we believe Reanne may well still have been in the area.

“I accept that that may present some difficulties for people who are in that area at that time because we know that the area is frequented by sex workers. However, I urge people to come forward and provide information to the police.

“There are ways people can provide information to the police, Crimestoppers is completely anonymous, it’s a charity, it’s not linked to the police.

“I would urge people to make sure that we get that information to assist that investigation.”

He added that he “would not speculate” in relation to the arrest of a man who is helping with their inquiries.

He said: “As part of an investigative process, someone has been arrested and he’s helping the police with our inquiries, however we have a limited time to speak with that individual and by the early hours of tomorrow morning, that clock is up.

“So, we urge people to come forward to provide us with information in regards to her whereabouts.”

A dedicated website has been set up where information can be given at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25A53-PO1 or you can call 101 quoting log 6621 of June 18.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.