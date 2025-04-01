Family of British aid worker killed in Gaza make fresh calls for investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a British aid worker killed by an Israeli drone strike in Gaza have made fresh calls for an independent investigation into the incident on the anniversary of his death.

James Kirby, 47, from Bristol, was one of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers fatally injured in an attack which saw two other Britons die.

The group was travelling in a convoy, which had left a WCK warehouse when Israeli armed drones fired at their marked vehicles on April 1 last year.

On the anniversary of his death, Mr Kirby’s family made fresh calls for an investigation and accused the Government of failing to engage with them.

Louise Kirby, Mr Kirby’s cousin, said: “Today (Tuesday) marks one year since the tragic death of my cousin, James Kirby, who was killed by an Israeli drone strike.

“While the pain of losing him remains ever-present, what has been equally devastating is the lack of justice and accountability.

“Despite repeated calls for answers, the family continues to be met with silence and no substantial action from the Government.

“It is disheartening to note that after all this time, we still have no concrete proof of accountability from any responsible party.

“The Government’s response has been nothing but empty apologies, which are, and will never be, sufficient.

“My family and I remain deeply concerned that breaches of policy or laws may have possibly occurred, which is possibly why the Government has failed to engage meaningfully with us.

“The lack of communication and the continued absence of a thorough investigation could possibly suggest that there are issues not highlighted to the families.”

Ms Kirby said the family wanted a “formal, in-depth investigation” to be carried out by the British Government and with evidence presented in an unbiased court to ensure “full transparency and accountability”.

“We want justice for James and the truth to be known, no matter how difficult or uncomfortable that may be,” she said.

Britons John Chapman, 57, and James “Jim” Henderson, 33, were also killed in the incident.

The relief team’s leader, Australian national Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, also died, with dual American-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger, 33; Polish national Damian Sobol, 35; and their driver, Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25.

The Israeli Embassy and the Foreign Office were contacted for comment.

Last year, the Israeli Embassy said “a serious failure was made due to a mistaken identification as well as errors in decision-making”, and two officers were dismissed and three others reprimanded.

Ms Kirby thanked the King and Queen, who sent them letters of condolence; as well as David Cameron, the former secretary of state for the Foreign Office; and former Conservative MP Charlotte Leslie for their support.

She also thanked Bristol’s Muslim community for their “ongoing solidarity” and standing with them in “our quest for justice”.

She added: “While we appreciate the sympathy shown, it is time for action.

“James’ death must not be forgotten, and we will continue to seek justice, no matter how long it takes.”

The deaths of the three Britons was raised in Parliament on Tuesday, with Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer calling on Israel to “quickly and thoroughly conclude” its investigation into the air strike.

Responding to the Independent MP for Leicester South Shockat Adam, Mr Falconer said: “Today is indeed the one-year anniversary of the appalling strike on the World Central Kitchen convoy.

“It killed seven people, including British citizens John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby. I’d like to pay tribute to their bravery, and remember again the appalling tragedy of that day.

“I met, alongside the Foreign Secretary, these families in November.

“They are determined to see justice for their family members, and I know the whole chamber will be united in that determination.

“Israel’s military advocate general must quickly and thoroughly conclude their consideration of the strike, including determining whether criminal proceedings should be initiated.”

He added that he agreed with Mr Adam that “Gaza is now the most dangerous place in the world to be an aid worker”, and this “cannot continue”.