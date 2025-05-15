Family of Irish backpacker killed in India welcome decision to hold inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of an Irish backpacker who was murdered in India have welcomed a decision to hold an inquest into her death in Ireland.

Danielle McLaughlin, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.

Local man Vikat Bhagat, 31, was found guilty at the District and Sessions Court in India earlier this year.

Ms McLaughlin, 28, had been celebrating Holi, a Hindu spring festival, at a nearby village.

Her body was found the next day by a farmer in a field in a remote location.

A post-mortem examination showed the former Liverpool John Moores University student suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, causing her death.

Weeks after the verdict in India, Ms McLaughlin’s family solicitor Des Doherty applied to Attorney General Rossa Fanning to direct an inquest into her murder and rape, under Section 24(1) of the Coroners Act 1962.

That has been granted.

In a statement, Ms McLaughlin’s mother Andrea welcomed the move.

“I am grateful to the Attorney General, who engaged with my solicitor as soon as an application was made that an inquest should be convened on the grounds that it would be advisable, and in the interests of justice,” she said.

“I also extend my thanks to the coroner for Donegal, for meeting with me and providing the confirmation that an inquest would now be opened.

“I understand and appreciate that the circumstances of Danielle’s case, and the fact that she was killed when abroad make her case exceptional.

“It is very heartening that the relevant authorities, here in Ireland, showed their compassion and care in agreeing to and supporting the requirement for an inquest to be held in Donegal, Danielle’s home, after the horrific events that ended her beautiful life thousands of miles away.

“My solicitor has begun the process of providing all the legal documentation and contacts that he holds in Danielle’s case to the coroner so that this mayassist the coroner as he conducts his investigations, which will hopefully lead to a hearing in the months ahead.”