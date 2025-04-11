Family of Warwick Davis’ late wife hope inquest will ‘provide answers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of actress Samantha Davis, the late wife of actor Warwick, said they hope an inquest into her death will “provide us with answers”.

Ms Davis died aged 53 at University College Hospital in London on March 24 last year.

Warwick, known for his roles in Star Wars and the Harry Potter films, dedicated his Bafta film fellowship award to Ms Davis during an emotional tribute at the ceremony in February.

An inquest into her death is due to take place at place at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on April 14.

In a statement issued ahead of the hearing through their legal team at Irwin Mitchell, Ms Davis’ family said it has been an “incredibly difficult time” for them.

They added: “We know that the resilience and strength Sammy instilled in all of us will guide us through this difficult next chapter.

“Her love, support, and determination is a legacy we want to continue. ‘Sammy’s Helping Hands fund’, which was set up in her honour, has already had a huge impact on young people in the dwarfism community, and will continue to support families all over the UK moving forwards.

“The last year and trying to come to terms with Samantha’s death has been incredibly difficult.

“However, we hope that the inquest will at last provide us with answers.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and well wishes to us all.”

Warwick Davis rose to fame as an 11-year old after being cast as an Ewok in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi.

The couple met during the filming of 1988 fantasy movie Willow, in which he has a starring role as the hero Willow Ufgood. He later reprised the role in a 2022 Disney+ series.

They married in 1991 and co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.

The pair also starred together in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, where Samantha played a goblin.

Davis played Professor Flitwick in all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise and also portrayed the Gringotts Wizarding Bank goblin Griphook.

The couple have two children.