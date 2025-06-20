Family of woman who died after drink-driver sped away from police ‘heartbroken’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a woman who died after a drink-driver fled from police at speeds of over 100mph and crashed into a tree have told her inquest that they are “heartbroken”.

Kitchen designer Lillie Clack, 22, of Morden, south London, was injured and died days after the crash in the early hours of Christmas Day 2021.

She was among six people who squeezed into the overcrowded Mercedes driven by Charlie Hilton, 25, who was chased by police before the car hit a tree, flipped over and burst into flames.

The friends had been enjoying a Winter Wonderland attraction in the West End and visited a pub in Morden before accepting a lift home from Hilton.

Her mother Debbie Clack told the inquest at South London Coroner’s Court: “Lillie is always on my mind. Did Lillie suffer? I know that she would have been scared and wanted her mummy.”

In her impact statement, she added: “My heart splintered into a million pieces and Lillie is the only medication that can fix it.”

Earlier she dabbed away tears as she sat looking at a large photograph of her daughter and details of Lillie’s injuries were read, including complications of a head injury that was given as the cause of death in a post-mortem examination.

Lillie hoped to have a family of her own one day and dreamed of creating a granny annex, telling her mother “there is no other person I would let look after my children”.

Ms Clack, who said she suffers from anxiety and depression, said: “Living without Lillie is like living without air, some days are a struggle to breathe.”

She said they would always say “no matter what we did we would do it together, now Lillie is gone”.

She remembered Lillie as beautiful and hardworking. During the lockdown, Lillie’s workplace closed and she worked as a Sainsbury’s delivery driver.

In February 2023, Hilton was jailed at the Old Bailey for 10 years and six months after pleading guilty to causing Miss Clack’s death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury, failing to stop when directed and driving above the alcohol limit.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years after his release from prison.

Hilton was travelling at over 100mph at some points in the chase, carried out an illegal U-turn and ran through a red light as passengers inside the car begged him to stop, the inquest has heard.

Lillie’s brother Michael said Christmas which is a time of joy for many families is now painful for theirs.

In a statement read on his behalf, he said: “I will never forgive Charlie Hilton for what he did to Lillie as he has ruined my life and the life of my family.”

Like his mother, Mr Clack said he is also haunted by Lillie’s last moments and mourning the happy times they had hoped to share one day.

He said: “What did she feel? How much pain was she in? How scared was she? These are all questions that will never be answered.”

He said her death has had a “massive impact upon my family and everyone around” and Christmas is treated as “just another day” as it is the date the police came to the family’s door to say she was injured.

Hilton had been told by his passengers that a police vehicle had turned its blue lights on behind them and was indicating for him to stop.

Instead, he sped up and was driving so fast that the passengers bumped their head on the roof of the car as they were chased by police.

At one point Sergeant Alexander Gill said his police car was doing 90mph in a 40mph zone and Hilton’s Mercedes was “greatly getting away”.

Police called off the chase, which lasted about three minutes, after losing sight of the Mercedes.

Miss Clack’s boyfriend Jack Watson and best friend Delia Casey were among those who were badly hurt.

In a statement Mr Watson, who was in the back seat, remembered seeing police blue lights and sirens and described Hilton’s driving as “dangerous and quick” and thought he could “easily lose control”.

Mr Watson later recalled: “I think I might have said ‘Charlie what are you doing, why are you going so fast’. I think the girls were in shock.”

He also remembered saying: “Charlie, slow down. What are you doing? Let me and Lillie out.”

He recalled Hilton telling him to shut up.

Mr Watson does not remember the crash but does recall being pulled out on a stretcher and bleeding from his lip.

He added: “I remember asking ‘where’s Lillie?’. I remember being in an ambulance and blood on my jacket but I do not know where the blood came from.

“My clothing was cut off from me – and I knew then that it was bad.”

In a statement, Miss Casey who was sitting on the front seat, said: “Everyone was shouting inside the car. There was a lot going on and I was just feeling very fearful for everyone in the car.

“The speed we were going at made me feel terrified.

“It feels like I was only in there for a few seconds. It feels like a blur.”