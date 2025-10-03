Family of synagogue attacker condemn ‘heinous act’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of the terrorist who attacked people at a synagogue have expressed their “deep shock and sorrow” and said they strongly condemn the “heinous act”.

Jihad Al-Shamie entered the UK as a young child and was granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was around the age of 16.

It is understood the 35-year-old’s name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.

In a post on Facebook apparently from the attacker’s family, relatives said: “The news from Manchester regarding the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us.

“The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.

“We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort.

“We kindly request that all media outlets respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time and refrain from using this tragic event in any context that does not reflect the truth.

“May God have mercy on the innocent victims, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

The statement was signed by Faraj Al-Shamie, on behalf of the Al-Shamie Family.

Neighbours of the killer said he had lived there since around 2021, and one neighbour remembered a baby also living at the address but could not recall seeing a woman living there.

One woman said: “We used to see him out in the garden working out, doing weights, press-ups.

“He used to change his clothes. One day he would be wearing the full gown, to the floor, and the next jeans and pyjama bottoms.”

A neighbour of a house raided in Langley Crescent, Prestwich, told the Daily Telegraph she recognised its occupant from photographs of the synagogue attacker.

She said: “He lived there 10 years, with no wife or kids that I could see. He never seemed to speak to anyone around here.

“I recognised him from the pictures of the attacker. I recognised his little car, the Kia, because he’d always park it badly outside ours.

“I’d see him walking around in his pyjamas and slip-on sandals, carrying a shopping bag.

“He was quite bulked up and used to keep his exercise weights in his garage. I’d see them there.”

ITV News said Al-Shamie is understood to have worked as a tutor teaching English and computer programming, while reports suggest his father is a surgeon.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “surprised” by the attacker’s name.

Speaking on LBC, Ms Mahmood was asked about the name, Jihad Al-Shamie, which presenter Nick Ferrari translated as “struggle of the Syrian”.

She said: “I was very surprised to discover that name myself.

“Actually, as a Muslim, I’ve never heard someone being called Jihad, but it is the name that he was born with – that has always been his name.”