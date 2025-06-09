Family ‘shattered’ after body found in search for missing teenager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a teenager who went missing more than a month ago have said they are “living a nightmare” after a body was found.

Cole Cooper, 19, was reported missing on May 9 having last been seen in Longcroft near Falkirk.

A body was found at around 4.15pm on Friday June 6 in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock, Falkirk, following a major search.

Formal identification had not yet taken place at that time but the family of Mr Cooper were informed.

In a statement posted on the Missing Person Cole Cooper group on social media, his family said they were “completely broken” by the news.

They said: “With shattered hearts, we share the devastating news that our beloved Cole, who was missing, has been found — but not in the way we hoped or prayed for.

“Our worst fears have become reality, and we are now living a nightmare we can’t wake up from.”

The statement added: “Cole, you were our world — and now our world will never be the same.

“Your life was only just beginning. The world didn’t get to know the light you carried, but we did — and we will carry it with us, always.”

The family said they have been left with unanswered questions and thanked all those who have supported them.

Mr Cooper was last seen by family on either May 2 or 3 and he appeared on CCTV around 6am on May 4 in Longcroft, where he tried but failed to access his father’s home.

He was last seen at about 8.45pm on May 7 on the A803 near Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft, when he asked a school friend for a lift, which he was not given.

His family reported him missing on May 9, sparking a major investigation involving helicopters, divers, digital specialists and hundreds of officers.

More than 400 people were spoken to during door-to-door inquiries, while over 2,000 hours of CCTV were reviewed.

Police said inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.