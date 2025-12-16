Family raffle their £325,000-worth home with £5 tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rather than selling their house the traditional way, a family in North Wales has opted for an unusual method - offering their £325,000 home up for an online raffle, with tickets going for as little as £5.

Jennie Bailey, 43, and her husband John, 45 have lived in what was supposed to be their coastal holiday home in Rhoscolyn on Anglesey for two-and-a-half years, after escaping the hustle and bustle of busy Manchester.

Although a “joy” to live in, the two-bedroom flat has now become a bit cramped for the couple and their two sons, Henry, 11, and Sebastian, nine, along with their cocker spaniel dog Dylan.

After having the property on the market for a year and having already reduced the original asking price of £365,000 by £40,000, the family decided to take the leap so they can “move forward and create a fresh start together”.

The couple have said: “The housing market in Wales, like much of the UK, has been tough. After struggling to sell the property the traditional way, we decided to try something different: a house raffle.

open image in gallery Although a “joy” to live in, the two-bedroom flat has now become a bit cramped for the couple and their two sons, Henry, 12, and Sebastian, nine, along with their cocker spaniel dog Dylan ( Instagram )

“It might sound unusual, but for us it’s about turning a difficult situation into something positive — giving someone else the chance to own a home here mortgage-free, with no fees, and to make their own memories in this very special place.”

“This isn’t just a flat; it’s years of laughter, summers by the sea, and a warm, close-knit community. Whoever wins will not just be getting a home, but an opportunity to be part of something truly special.”

While raffling a property is technically legal, it must comply with strict guidelines and regulations.

The raffle is being hosted by an online company called Raffal, and the winner could get the coastal home with all the legal fees paid.

The goal is to sell 150,000 £5 tickets in six months before 1 January at 4pm. So far the family has sold 69,556 tickets, but has also spent £40,000 on marketing.

The couple have described the process as “stressful” and “intense” with them having “many sleepless nights”. Even if they manage to raise £750,000, a ten per cent concession goes to the platform Raffall, as well as towards legal fees, stamp duty and marketing.

“Our only aim was to pass our home on to one lucky winner and move forward as a family. Seeing the response so far has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to see who ends up calling this place home.”

If the target is not met, the family will retain the property and the winner of the raffle will win half the pot while the other half will cover the costs for the family.

open image in gallery After having the property on the market for a year and having already reduced the original asking price of £365,000 by £40,000, the family decided to take the leap as they couldn’t wait any longer for the place to sell and take it off the market in place of the raffle ( Google Maps )

Jennie had been going to the holiday home since she was just two-years-old. The couple bought one of the three flats inside the converted house eight years ago. Her brother also owns the ground floor flat which they frequented when Jennie was a child.