‘Broken’ family pays tribute to ‘well-loved boy’, 12, who died after garage wall collapsed in Clacton
‘As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken,’ statement reads
The family of a 12-year-old boy who died following the collapse of a garage wall at a property in Essex on Friday have paid tribute to their “well-loved boy”.
Essex Police were alerted to the incident by the fire service just before 7pm on Friday due to concerns for the welfare of two people following the wall collapse at a property on St John’s Road, Clacton.
A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens sadly died at the scene.
Officers said on Friday the pair were known to one another.
On Sunday, Scott-Swaley’s family issued a statement through police, which read: “After a tragic accident, our son Scott-Swaley has sadly passed away.
“As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken.
“Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.
“As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.”
“We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy.”
The boy’s death is being treated as non-suspicious and police say a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley’s family and friends following this tragic incident.”
The force said road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident on Friday.
Police confirmed the house the garage was attached to has since been declared safe.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said they sent four crews to the scene in a bid to free the pair from the rubble.
“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone who knew the child as well as the wider Clacton community,” station manager Nick Singleton said.
“Our firefighters worked incredibly hard to save both casualties and this is never the outcome we want to see.
“We will be offering further support to all of the firefighters who attended this difficult incident.”
