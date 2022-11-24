Jump to content

Family pay tribute to ‘loving and caring’ girl, 3, killed in M6 crash

Pensioner also died after crash near Leyland

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 24 November 2022 21:19
Comments
<p>Faye Dawson died after the car she was travelling in collided with another car near Leyland</p>

Faye Dawson died after the car she was travelling in collided with another car near Leyland

(Lancashire Police)

The heartbroken family of a three-year-old girl killed in a crash on the M6 have paid tribute to the “loving and caring” schoolgirl who was “taken far too young.”

Faye Dawson, of Wallasey, Merseyside, died on Saturday evening after the car she was travelling in collided with another car on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Leyland, Lancashire Police said.

Faye’s mother, who was in the Vauxhall Meriva car with her, suffered serious injuries and is still being treated in hospital. A man in the car also suffered serious injuries.

Their car hit a Porsche Boxster driven by a 79-year-old man, who died at the scene.

The crash happened at 5.50pm on Saturday between junctions 28 and 29 of the M6.

Faye’s family paid tribute to the three-year-old on Thursday, saying they “can’t see the future” without her.

The statement said: “Our beautiful Faye Grace, words will never express the heartache we are all going through since you were tragically taken from us.

“We can’t see the future without you, it has left a massive hole in our lives.

“Everyone says how precious their daughter/granddaughter is but you were an exception, you were such a clever little girl who was very funny and had us all laughing all the time.”

The family then went on to describe the “loving and caring” three-year-old as “above all very loved by everyone who met you.”

“You’re now at rest with your great nanny, great grandad and Uncle Jimmy,” they added.

“Words won’t justify how much we are all going to miss you and how much we all love you.

“Your mummy is being so brave and she will continue to make you proud.

“You were too little to be taken away from us, but we know the angels will look after you and they’re lucky to have you dancing in the sky with them.

“We are all so heartbroken that you were taken far too young but we are so glad that we got to have you for the time we did.

“RIP baby girl, we are all missing you and will carry on forever. All our love.”

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage from the motorway, please contact 101 – quoting log 1102 of November 19, 2022.

