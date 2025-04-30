Thousands of homes to receive faster broadband in Labour connection drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "game-changer" broadband upgrade will bring lightning-fast internet to 65,000 homes and businesses in some of Scotland's most remote areas.

The UK government has signed a £157 million contract with Openreach to deliver gigabit-capable broadband, marking the largest contract to date under Project Gigabit.

This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure hard-to-reach communities have access to fast and reliable internet. The contract is part of a broader £800 million agreement with Openreach, announced last August, to tackle digital exclusion across rural areas of the UK.

This project is already connecting over 227,000 premises in remote parts of Wales and England.

UK telecoms minister Chris Bryant said: “Digital exclusion for people living and working in hard-to-reach areas across Scotland can be a huge obstacle to living a better and healthier life.

“Elderly and vulnerable people could miss out on the best treatment options in North Ayrshire, while budding entrepreneurs could be held back from their dream of running a successful business in Moray.

“With our recent digital inclusion action plan, we have pledged to take everyone along with us in the digital revolution so that we don’t entrench existing inequalities as technological progress races ahead.

“This huge UK Government investment is a commitment to using technology to make lives in Scotland better, as well as turbocharging local economies to deliver on our growth mission under the Government’s Plan for Change.”

open image in gallery Technology minister Sir Chris Bryant says Labour has “we have pledged to take everyone along with us in the digital revolution” (Rick Findler/PA) ( PA Archive )

Funded by the UK government, the Scottish rollout will be a collaborative effort with the Scottish Government and Openreach. It will bring faster internet to areas including the Highlands and Outer Hebrides, and the islands of Islay, Skye, and Tiree.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This £157 million UK Government investment is a game-changer for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the most remote areas of Scotland.

“Rolling out lightning-fast broadband will equip and inspire local businesses to thrive, enable families to access vital services, and build resilient communities.”

The contract will support work already being carried out through the Scottish Government’s R100 programme, which aims to bring faster broadband to thousands of homes and businesses across Scotland.

Scottish Government business minister Richard Lochhead said: “This new contract brings even more investment to Scotland and we are committed to working with the UK Government and Openreach to drive efficiencies across both the R100 and Project Gigabit programmes and maximise gigabit coverage.

“Through the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme and our ongoing efforts with R100, over one million faster broadband connections have been delivered across Scotland through public investment – developing infrastructure, knowledge and experience that will be essential in ensuring the success of Project Gigabit in Scotland.”

Gigabit-capable broadband delivers faster speeds and, unlike traditional copper-based networks, gigabit connections will not slow down at peak times.

Openreach deputy chief executive Katie Milligan said: “Full fibre is the UK’s most reliable broadband technology, and more than half of Scotland’s homes can already order it thanks to Openreach.

“But we believe everyone deserves access to fast, reliable connections, so we’re proud to be helping extend access to communities that would otherwise be left behind.

“Our new network’s a catalyst for growth and jobs, with experts predicting it’ll bring a £4.4 billion boost to the Scottish economy and a raft of social and environmental benefits.

“We’re confident we’ll reach as many as 30 million UK premises by 2030, assuming the right economic conditions exist.”