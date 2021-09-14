Terry Lubbock: Father of man found dead in Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool is ‘gravely ill’

Terry Lubbock says new inquest is his ‘dying wish’, after two-decade campaign for justice

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 14 September 2021 01:16
<p>Terry Lubbock, whose 31-year-old son Stuart was found dead in 2001</p>

(Harry Clichy/PA Wire)

The father of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead in Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool 20 years ago, is gravely ill, a friend has said.

Following his 31-year-old son’s death at the TV presenter’s home in March 2001, Terry Lubbock embarked upon a two-decade quest for justice, which has not yet concluded.

The 76-year-old, from Harlow in Essex, had announced in February that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and told by doctors that he had months to live.

On Monday, his friend and publicist, Harry Cichy, said: “Terry is gravely ill. We are praying and hoping for the best.”

A post-mortem examination showed that Stuart Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted. Alcohol, ecstasy, and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

While a coroner recorded an open verdict in 2002, three years ago the then-attorney general Jeremy Wright refused to give Mr Lubbock permission to make an application to the High Court for a second inquest.

But Mr Lubbock renewed his calls for another inquest in January, arguing that an Essex Police investigation and Channel 4 documentary in 2020 had changed the landscape.

Essex Police then arrested a man in Cheshire in March on suspicion of indecent assault and murder after “significant new information” emerged.

But he was released without charge in August, with the force saying it had “insufficient evidence to reach the … realistic chance of a successful prosecution”.

The retired toolmaker last week thanked “brave new witnesses” who had come forward, after saying in May: “I have done my best now for my son. I can rest in peace now. I think the truth will come out.”

Writing on Twitter on Monday, Mr Lubbock said a new inquest was his “dying wish”.

Additional reporting by PA

