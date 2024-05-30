Bodies found in search for father and son missing after hillwalking in Scottish Highlands
Tom and Richie Parry were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday
Police searching for a father and son who went missing after going hillwalking in the Scottish Highlands have found two bodies.
Tom Parry, aged 49 and his son Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.
Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking.
Police said that two bodies were found during a search in Glencoe on Wednesday evening.
They are yet to be formally identified, however the family of Mr Parry and his son have been informed.
Police said inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.
Inspector Craig Johnstone of Police Scotland aid: “Our thoughts are with all those involved. I would like to thank all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”
Police said that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.