Why fathers are being urged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools
Only three workers out of every 100 in the early years sector are men
Fathers are being encouraged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools.
According to the Department for Education, three workers out of every 100 in the early years sector are men.
There is a drive to make arly years careers “more appealing”, and the government is keen to “reminding dads that if you’ve helped your own child learn and grow, you’ve already got the skills to make a difference to many more”.
Education minister Stephen Morgan said: “Children thrive when they’re supported by a diverse mix of role models and that starts in the early years.
“With big changes coming in September, we’re backing nurseries to recruit the staff they need and encouraging more men to consider this rewarding career.”
Advertisements are set to appear on social media feeds, roadside billboards and railway displays throughout the country, some featuring men looking after children while painting or at a make-believe tea party.
The effort, known as “Do Something Big”, coincides with a £1,000 payment incentive for new early years staff in 38 priority regions throughout England.
It is thought this could help nursery managers recruit in time for an expanded childcare offer in September, when eligible parents can receive 30 hours of funded childcare per week for children aged between nine months and two years old.