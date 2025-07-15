British man who was world’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man who is believed to be the oldest marathon runner in the world has died in a road accident aged 114.

Fauja Singh was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in his birth village Beas Pind, near Jalandhar in Punjab on Monday.

His London-based running club, Sikhs In The City, confirmed his death and said their upcoming events will be a celebration of his life and achievements.

Born in what was British-ruled Punjab in April 1911, Singh was said to have suffered from thin and weak legs as a child.

The youngest of four children in a farming family, he was unable to walk until he was five years old.

He moved to England and settled in Ilford, east London in 1992 with his son after the death of his wife Gian Kaur in Jalandhar.

It was not until 2000, aged 89, that he took up running, quickly rising to fame by completing his first marathon in London in six hours and 54 minutes - 58 minutes faster than the previous world’s best in the 90-plus age bracket.

He made his name by beating a number of records for marathon times in multiple age brackets, and the centenarian became an inspiration for countless athletes by running marathons past the age of 100.

His personal best came at the Toronto marathon in 2003, where he ran the course in just five hours 40 minutes.

He then became the first centenarian to run a marathon eight years later and retired at the age of 101, after being a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics.

Harmander Singh, Fauja Singh’s coach at Sikhs In The City, confirmed his death in a statement posted to the running club.

The statement said: “Dearest runners. It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity Fauja Singh has passed away in India. Aged 114 years old.

“He succumbed to injuries caused by a vehicle accident while crossing the road close to his home.”

The club will be devoting all of its events until March next year to celebrate Singh’s life and achievements. It asked mourners to donate to his clubhouse appeal rather than buy flowers.

Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill also paid tribute to the runner, posting on X: “Saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh.

“I had the honour of meeting him. A truly inspiring man. His discipline, simple living, and deep humility left a lasting mark on me.

“A reminder that age is just a number, but attitude is everything. Rest in power, legend.”