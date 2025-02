Bank overtakes Monzo to become Britain’s favourite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chase has dethroned Monzo as Britain's favourite bank, according to a new survey, even as digital banks continue to outshine traditional high street institutions.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) surveyed approximately 23,000 people across Britain and Northern Ireland, revealing a significant shift in customer preference.

Newcomer Chase, which entered the personal current account market just six months ago, secured the top spot with an impressive 81 per cent of customers stating they would recommend the service to their friends and family.

This put it ahead of the 80 per cent who said the same for Monzo, which has lead the pack for the previous iterations of the twice-yearly poll.

Starling Bank, a fellow digital bank which was founded more than a decade ago by technology entrepreneur Anne Boden, ranked third for overall service quality.

open image in gallery Chase entered the personal current account market just six months ago

The CMA made it compulsory for large banks and building societies to take part in the surveys, which go to about 1,000 customers in Britain and 500 customers in Northern Ireland for each provider.

Chase UK’s chief executive Kuba Fast, said: “Our focus at Chase is on providing our customers with an exceptional experience at every opportunity, so we’re delighted to be recognised by our customers for the quality of our service.”

With the backing of its US parent company JP Morgan, Chase launched in Britain in 2021 and has since built up about 2.5 million customers.

JP Morgan, which is America’s largest bank, recent revealed it generated an income of $14 billion (£11.1 billion) over the final three months of 2024, 50 per cent higher than the previous year.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) was at the bottom of the key ranking for another year, with 46 per cent of customers likely to recommend its personal current account to friends and family.

Meanwhile, Monzo was the highest-rated bank for its online and mobile banking services, as well as for its overdraft services.

Nationwide Building Society came in at number one for its branch services, amid the lender’s pledge to keep its branches open until at least 2028.

In Northern Ireland, Monzo was the top bank for overall service quality, followed by Starling Bank and Nationwide.

Separate data published last month found that Monzo, which is now the UK’s seventh-largest bank with some 11 million customers, gained more than 5,000 customers via the Current Account Switch Service between July and September last year.

The service automatically moves payments from a person’s old account to a new one – with the figures not including customers switching banks outside the service.

On the other hand, Royal Bank of Scotland lost more than 5,000 current account customers through the switching service over the same period.