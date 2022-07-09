A daughter has said her family’s lives are “shattered” after her 65-year-old mother was killed in a car crash.

Two pedestrians were injured after being hit by a vehicle in west London last month, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police said one of them, Elaine Harper, has since died.

The force is appealing for witnesses over the collision in Feltham, which took place in the afternoon of 28 June.

Ms Harper’s daughter has paid tribute to her mother, who died two days after being hospitalised for injuries sustained in the incident.

“She was the most amazing, kind-hearted person you could ever have in your life. Her entire life was dedicated to looking after everyone else,” she said in a statement.

“Mum loved her family, her beloved dog Harry, a good book and doing her daily Needle and Wordle puzzles. Most important for her though was knowing that everyone else had everything they needed.”

“Our lives have been shattered by losing her and the whole community has been rocked as she was known by so many.”

The collision happened on Green Lane in Feltham, west London (Google Maps)

Ms Harper, who was from Twickenham, died in hospital on 30 June.

Another pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman, was also hospitalised for injuries following the collision at Green Lane in Feltham. She is now recovering, according to the Met.

The incident took place just after 13.30pm on Tuesday 28 June.

The driver, a 55-year-old woman, was stopped at the scene. The Met said she was not arrested.

The force has asked any witnesses or members of the public with dash cam footage yet to speak to police over the incident to call 020 8543 5157 or 101 quoting the reference number 3686/28Jun.