Feltham fire: 70 firefighters tackle large blaze metres from homes in west London

About 70 firefighters have been called to the scene of an outdoor fire in Feltham, west London, just metres away from people’s homes.

Trees, hedges, plants, and garden decking have been burning behind a number of houses on Hereford Road, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this stage, the fire and rescue service said.

A large amount of smoke could be seen coming from the cul-de-sac by passengers on planes en route to the nearby Heathrow Airport.

Historian Robert Harris shared one of the videos, and said: “Coming in to land at Heathrow just before 5pm today. The scorched fields. The fire!”

People living close to the inferno have reportedly said that windows have smashed because of the heat and that ash has been “falling from the sky”.

The firefighters were called to the scene at 4.35pm. They arrived in 10 engines from a number of fire stations including ones outside the borough of Hounslow, such as those in Hillingdon, Kingston, Southall, Surbiton, and Tooting.

Metropolitan Police said its officers have been assisting LFB at the scene, and has advised people to “avoid the area”. The main road, Harlington Road East, has been closed.

This is the second fire to have hit Feltham in the past week.

On Monday (1 August), about 100 firefighters tackled a massive grass fire on Hatton Road that burned through six hectares, including standing crop, a field, Bedfont F.C’s football pitches, parkland, grassland, a cemetery and an animal sanctuary.