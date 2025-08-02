Crowds turn out to say final farewell to murdered mother and her children
Vanessa Whyte, her son James and daughter Sara died in a shooting incident at their home in Fermanagh in July.
Crowds have turned out in the Co Clare village of Barefield for the funeral of a murdered mother and her children.
Veterinary surgeon Vanessa Whyte, 45, and her children James Rutledge, 14, and Sara Rutledge, 13, died in a shooting incident at their home in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, in July.
Agricultural contractor Ian Rutledge, 43, who died on Monday, is understood to be the only suspect in the shooting of his family.
Police in Northern Ireland have said a triple murder and attempted suicide was a line of inquiry.
Following a service of removal in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday, a funeral service took place for Ms Whyte and her children in Barefield, where she was originally from.
Crowds travelled to attend the funeral at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday.
Many of the mourners wore GAA jerseys and bright colours as requested by the family as they lined the main street to watch the three hearses pass by.
The three are to be buried together in Templemaley Cemetery later.