Pink Ferrari worth £175,000 towed after ‘parking in bus lane’

Stunned passersby watched on as a Ferrari supercar was towed away in central London.

The luxury car, an off-white/pink colour was reportedly taken away by authorities after parking in a bus lane in Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Onlookers said the owner was nowhere to be seen as their vehicle was loaded onto a truck and driven away.

The owner “would have got a real surprise” when they discovered what had happened to their car, one told the Evening Standard.

Ferrari cars, made in Italy, are among some of the most expensive on the market and sell for as much as £175,000.

They and other supercars are often seen driving around central London.

Their high-powered engines can make a lot of noise when revved or travelling at high speed, prompting complaints from Londoners.

Kensington and Chelsea Council, which covers one of the most wealthy areas of the country, has received complaints from residents about Lamborghinis, McLarens and motorbikes tearing around the streets at night.

The council launched a crackdown following the complaints and began targeting drivers who cause “excessive noise” with £100 fixed penalty notices in 2020.

The borough has also installed a number of acoustic cameras to catch those flouting the rules.

The Ferrari pictured being towed away looks to be the 448 model.

According to Continental Autosports, a Ferrari partner, the 448 GTB has a twin-turbo 3.9L V8 engine.

It has a horsepower of 661hp @8,000 rpm and a top speed of 205mph. It can go from 0-60mph in three seconds.