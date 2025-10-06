Choosing Jim Gavin as presidential candidate a ‘serious miscalculation’ – MEP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An MEP who ran against Jim Gavin for the Fianna Fail presidential nomination has said Mr Gavin’s dramatic withdrawal was a “very serious miscalculation”.

Retired army pilot and former Dublin Gaelic football manager Mr Gavin announced his withdrawal on Sunday night hours after he faced questions over claims he owed a former tenant 3,300 euro.

Mr Gavin – who had the support of Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin – secured the party’s nomination after a contest against MEP and former junior minister Billy Kelleher last month.

The Corkman told RTE Radio on Monday that the party “didn’t do our due diligence” in choosing Mr Gavin as a candidate and that he raised concerns about the process being “quite a chaotic scene” in early August.

“From the perspective of individuals, you have to feel very sorry for Jim Gavin and his family,” Mr Kelleher added.

“This is a shell shock obviously to the presidential election campaign itself, and the Fianna Fail party as well, from the point of view that we don’t have a candidate in the race. So all in all, it is deeply, deeply, deeply upsetting.”

He added: “We clearly we didn’t do our due diligence, didn’t do enough of an interrogation, and that was the issue I raised at the outset.

“I was clearly concerned that there seemed to be no proper process in place, there was no scrutiny of candidates, names were being mentioned on an ad hoc basis. I thought, all in all, it was quite a chaotic scene in early August.”

He said there was no “open tendering” for people to put themselves forward as a candidate and the decision seemed “preordained” when, he said, party members should be consulted.

“We can’t have a situation where a candidate is pushed to the parliamentary party under extreme pressure on members, and then we find halfway through the campaign that the candidate wasn’t prepared, was under huge pressure, and we end up now in a situation where we don’t have a candidate.”

He refrained from commenting on what it means for Mr Martin’s leadership, saying it was up to members of the Dail.

Mr Kelleher added that he did not expect “anything to change from that perspective over the next couple of weeks or months”, but said that decisions that were made “must have consequences”.

“It was very, very evident that there was full support been given to Mr Gavin from Micheal Martin and others in the leadership,” he said.

“But I think what we really have to do initially is just to assess the process, how it went so horribly wrong, so quickly.”

He added: “Obviously, an awful lot of people are very upset over this. I mean, we have Fianna Fail members right across the entire country, Fianna Fail voters that have nobody to vote for or campaign for in this particular election, and that does have consequences from a party perspective.

“We can’t have a situation where this is just swept under the carpet and we all move on.

“It’s a very serious miscalculation. It has caused an awful lot of trauma, both to individuals, in terms of Jim Gavin and his family, and more broadly than to the Fianna Fail parliamentary party, and the integrity of how we actually assess candidates.”