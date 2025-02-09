Irish senator resigns from Fine Gael after arrest while publicly intoxicated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Irish senator has resigned from his parliamentary party after admitting to being arrested by gardai for being intoxicated in public.

In a statement issued by the Fine Gael party, Senator Martin Conway said he had been arrested on Dublin’s main thoroughfare O’Connell Street on January 22 for being in an intoxicated state “due to consumption of sleeping tablets and alcohol”.

He said he had let himself down and resigned from the Fine Gael parliamentary party, adding that a disciplinary process would now commence.

Mr Conway, from Co Clare, was recently re-elected to Ireland’s senate, the Seanad.

I was detained at Store Street Garda station and subsequently released without charge ... This was not disclosed to the party. I would like to apologise unreservedly for this to my family, colleagues, supporters and my nominating body, Vision Ireland Martin Conway

The senator, who has a visual impairment, had been nominated by sight-loss agency Vision Ireland.

In his statement, Mr Conway said: “I was detained at Store Street Garda station and subsequently released without charge a number of hours later.

“This was not disclosed to the party.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly for this to my family, colleagues, supporters and my nominating body, Vision Ireland.”

It follows reporting on the incident in the Sunday Independent which did not identify the senator by name.

Mr Conway added: “I let myself down. I would also like to apologise to the members of An Garda Siochana for having to deal with this matter.

“I have resigned from the Fine Gael parliamentary party.”

Fine Gael said it noted Mr Conway’s statement, adding: “The matter is now subject to a party disciplinary process.”

Irish premier and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he became aware of the incident on Sunday morning but was not aware of the background to the arrest.

Speaking to RTE radio, Mr Martin said: “As he said himself, he’s left himself down. It’s very challenging for his family, and I think he needs time now to – on a personal level – endeavour to rebuild his life and maybe deal with perhaps the issues that led to that arrest.”