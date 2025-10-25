Heather Humphreys says family suffered ‘awful sectarian abuse’ during campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys said her family was subject to “awful sectarian abuse” during the campaign.

Ms Humphreys, who conceded defeat to Catherine Connolly before the final results are announced, has insisted she has “no regrets” about running.

Ms Humphreys is a Presbyterian who was raised on a rural farm near the border.

She spoke during her campaign for the presidency about how she attended Orange Order parades as a child but stopped going when the Troubles broke out.

She told RTE: “My family and I, but especially my family, were subjected to some absolutely awful sectarian abuse and I was disappointed because, as a country, I thought we had moved on from that.

“I think there needs to be a greater understanding of other traditions in this country and perhaps that’s something that maybe I can contribute towards because there is a lot of misunderstanding out there and if we are ever to have a united Ireland we have to respect all traditions.”

Asked about the level of spoiled votes, Ms Humphreys said it was “unfortunate”, adding that the number of candidates in presidential elections may be looked at by the Government.

“What’s next for me? Well I can tell you I intend to go back and enjoy some quality time with family.

“I have a seven-week-old grandson that I really haven’t seen much of and I am very fond of my garden, and I can assure you I have a lot of work to do because I haven’t been there for well over two months.”

Ms Humphreys said she had “no regrets” about running.

Thanking those who voted for her, she said: “The campaign was busy and I enjoyed it, I really did.

“I went to every part of this country, to every county, and I got a wonderful welcome from many, many people.

“And what it did teach me was this is a wonderful country, and we should be very proud of it.

“I’m glad that I took the opportunity in August to go forward. This is democracy and as I said, I really want to wish Catherine all the very, very best.”

She added: “I have no regrets. I stepped up to the plate, and that’s what democracy is about.

“It’s about people putting their name on the ballot paper, about people going forward. So I have absolutely not one regret, and I’m glad I did it.”