Park Royal fire: 125 firefighters attend blaze at West London bakery
More than 100 firefighters have attended a fire at an industrial bakery in west London.
The blaze broke out at the site in Park Royal in the early hours of Wednesday, according to London Fire Brigade.
Most of its ground floor, as well as half of its roof, has been damaged by the fire.
There were no reports of injuries, authorities said after the fire had been contained later on Wednesday morning.
Images from London Fire Brigade showed smoke billowing from the industrial bakery and orange flames lighting up the site on Minerva Road in the early hours.
Paul Morgan, the station commander who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with a fully-developed fire on arrival.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies