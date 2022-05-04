More than 100 firefighters have attended a fire at an industrial bakery in west London.

The blaze broke out at the site in Park Royal in the early hours of Wednesday, according to London Fire Brigade.

Most of its ground floor, as well as half of its roof, has been damaged by the fire.

There were no reports of injuries, authorities said after the fire had been contained later on Wednesday morning.

Images from London Fire Brigade showed smoke billowing from the industrial bakery and orange flames lighting up the site on Minerva Road in the early hours.

Paul Morgan, the station commander who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with a fully-developed fire on arrival.”