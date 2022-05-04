More than 100 firefighters have attended a fire at an industrial bakery in west London.

The blaze broke out at the site in Park Royal in the early hours of Wednesday, according to London Fire Brigade.

Most of its ground floor, as well as half of its roof, has been damaged by the fire.

There were no reports of injuries, authorities said after the fire had been contained later on Wednesday morning.

Images from London Fire Brigade showed smoke billowing from the industrial bakery and orange flames lighting up the site on Minerva Road in the early hours.

Paul Morgan, the station commander who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with a fully-developed fire on arrival.

“One person left the building before the brigade arrived.”

He said crews worked “incredibly hard” to ensure the fire was contained to the single-storey building in Park Royal and prevent further damage.

Residents in the area were told to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke coming from the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade said it sent 20 fire engines and 125 firefighters to the scene. It used one of its 32-metre turntable ladders as a tower to get water onto the building from the outside.

Firefighters were called just before 3.30am on Wednesday to reports of the blaze. It had been brought under control by 6.10am, it said.

The brigade said it had launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.