70 firefighters tackling fire on south London’s Electric Avenue
Large plume of smoke seen billowing over busy shopping street in Brixton
Some 70 firefighters have been called to a south London fire as a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing over a shopping street.
Ten fire engines are attending the blaze on Electric Avenue, Brixton, which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street.
Brixton tube station was temporarily closed on Monday morning as a result of the fire.
Metropolitan police officers were at the scene, preventing people from accessing the street with a line of police tape while the London Fire Brigade worked.
Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue, trying to access a back area where the fire started.
A large plume of smoke could be seen rising above the buildings on Monday morning.
A fire engine with a long ladder could meanwhile be seen in use on Electric Lane, a small back alley behind the street which hosts Brixton market.
London Fire Brigade said road closures are currently in place in the area and people in have been evacuated from nearby buildings. Crews have also asked people to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke travel.
By 9.40am this morning fire crews received about 25 calls alerting firefighters from Brixton, Peckham, Lambeth, West Norwood to the scene.
However, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
