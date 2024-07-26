Mother flees as huge fire engulfs homes in Dagenham as 100 firefighters tackle blaze

Support truly

Residents fled in panic as a huge fire spread across six homes in east London.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines rushed to two terraced houses on Third Avenue in Dagenham, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles around filling the air as firefighters try to hose down the blaze.

One mother who fled her house said the fire had now spread along the terraced street to as many as five houses.

The fire spread quickly across five homes ( Supplied )

She said: “We got out lucky enough. My house is full of black smoke and the corner of my kitchen was set alight. We had a pretty lucky escape but we’re still in shock.”

Another local said she was “very relieved” her daughter and 17-month-old granddaughter had managed to flee their house.

The pair are now recuperating at her home nearby.

Locals can only watch as the flames take hold ( Supplied )

Drone shots show six scorched gardens and blackened backs of homes.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said there are currently no confirmed casualties.

The smoke could be seen for miles away ( Tom Molen )

Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the significant amounts of smoke.

Road closures are in place and people are urged to avoid the area while crews battle the blaze, LFB said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Brigade’s control officers have taken around 50 calls about the fire – and crews from Barking, Hornchurch, Leytonstone and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, LFB added.

An LFB spokesman confirmed the force got the fire under control by 3.48pm but were staying on to dampen down any hotspots.

LFB said they had the fire under control ( LFB )

Station commander Darren McTernan, who is at the scene, said: “Crews are working hard to bring the fire under control.

“We’re asking residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed due to significant amounts of smoke being produced from the fire.

“Road closures are in place and the area is heavily congested. People are urged to avoid the area where possible.”