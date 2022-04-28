Man missing in County Durham found burnt to death in cemetery

A man who had been reported missing from home has died in a fire at a cemetery in Co Durham.

Police believe they know who he was, and said they were notifying his family.

Two fire crews rushed to the graveyard in Ushaw Moor shortly after 6am today, but were unable to save him.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were also called to reports of the fire, at around 6.20am, and sent forensics officers to examine the scene.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.08am this morning to reports of a fire in a cemetery on Broom Lane, Ushaw Moor.

“CDDFRS control mobilised two crews to the scene.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

Police said enquiries were under way to confirm the man’s identity, but that officers believed it to be that of a missing man, and his family were in the process of being notified.

“It is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances, and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” they added.

No graves were affected, the force said.

The cemetery will be closed for the remainder of today but is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Police thanked the public for their patience, adding: “We are also aware of reporters at the scene and are appealing for them to respect the privacy of the deceased and his family during this difficult time.”

A resident whose home overlooks the cemetery told the Mirror: “It was a small fire. I thought it was kids, as you sometimes get. I came downstairs and thought it doesn’t look good. So I phoned for the fire service. The fire service arrived and put out the fire.

“They put tape around the area, then the police arrived at around 6.30am. Then a forensics van arrived.

“It’s not what I expected in the morning. Police called me and asked me what I had seen.”