Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in east London.

Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight at New Providence Wharf on Fairmount Avenue in Poplar, the London Fire Brigade said.

The London Ambulance Service said it had treated a number of people at the scene.

The residential block is thought to be covered with the same type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower.

Footage and pictures on social media showed firefighters battling to get the fire under control.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: “Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Fairmont Avenue in Poplar.

“Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block. Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight.

“The Brigade was called at 0855. Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

The London Ambulance service also rushed to the scene.

"We have responded alongside the London Fire Brigade to a fire in a residential building in Poplar,” a spokesperson said.

“We dispatched ambulance crews, clinical team managers, incident response officers, a command support vehicle, Emergency Planning and Resilience officers and Hazardous Area Response Teams to the scene.

“They've treated a number of people, and remain at the scene, working with other emergency services.”