Enfield fire: 100 firefighters tackle blaze in grass near north London school

‘Smallest sparks’ can cause devastating fires during ‘unprecedented’ hot and dry spell, LFB warns

Lamiat Sabin
Sunday 14 August 2022 19:03
<p>The fire was brought under control four hours after firefighters were called to the scene </p>

The fire was brought under control four hours after firefighters were called to the scene

(Paul Wood/London Fire Brigade)

Around 100 firefighters were called to tackle a grass fire that surrounded a school in north London.

The fire was blazing near boys secondary school St Ignatius College, on Turkey Street in Enfield.

The firefighters and 15 engines arrived on the scene just after 1pm on Sunday, when temperatures hit 33C.

Two horses that were on the field were moved, and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) reported that no properties were affected by the fire.

The burning grassland – which measures around five hectares – was under control about four hours later, the LFB said.

Fire crews were called to the scene from stations in Hornsey, Shoreditch, Holloway, Homerton and surrounding areas.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, but the LFB suggested that the “unprecedented” long spell of hot and dry weather is likely to be a factor as it has sparked a number of grassfires over recent weeks.

The LFB said that it saw eight times as many grass and open land fires in the first week of August compared to the same week last year.

Station Commander Dean Wilkinson, who had been at the scene in Enfield, said: “The fire spread to a field with two horses. Firefighters worked hard in hot conditions to put out the fire in the field and the horses were moved to safety.

“This summer has seen an unprecedented long, dry spell with high temperatures so the grass in London is tinderbox dry and the smallest of sparks can start a blaze which could cause devastation.”

Just 24 hours earlier, on Saturday, about 70 firefighters were called to Enfield to tackle a grass fire in Rammey Marsh.

The LFB said the fire from the 900m by 600m grassland had produced a lot of smoke over the M25 between junctions 25 and 26. Its cause has yet to be established.

Mr Wilkinson also said: “Despite our continued warning over the last few weeks, we know there are still people who are barbecuing in parks, dropping cigarettes out of car windows and leaving rubbish lying around.

“We are asking Londoners to help us protect the city we all love by doing everything you can to prevent further grass fires.

“Please don’t barbecue in open spaces or balconies, throw your rubbish away safely and put your cigarettes out properly.”

